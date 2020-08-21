IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 254 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $18,833,028.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 652,262 shares of company stock valued at $206,708,469. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $335.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.