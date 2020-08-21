IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 383 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,369 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.60. The stock had a trading volume of 52,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,492. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

