IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 957 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.76.

FDX stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $211.33. 99,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,798. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.16. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $211.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

