IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

