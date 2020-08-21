IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,535,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,267,286. The company has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

