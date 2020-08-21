IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,234. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

