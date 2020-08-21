IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after acquiring an additional 807,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,377,000 after acquiring an additional 694,008 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,948. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

