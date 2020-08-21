IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $16,471,375 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

