IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 29,398 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 17,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,418. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $29.21.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.