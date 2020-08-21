IFG Advisory LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 35,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 268.8% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 143.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.45. 217,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,377,786. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.76.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.