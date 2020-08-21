IFG Advisory LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 62,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

