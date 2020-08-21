IFG Advisory LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 70.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 11.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Chubb by 162.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $121.90. 37,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,646. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.80. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

