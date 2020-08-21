IFG Advisory LLC Has $953,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,516. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

