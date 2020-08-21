IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 614.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 159,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 194,000 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.