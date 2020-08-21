IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 646,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 490.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 100,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.83. 99,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,461. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

