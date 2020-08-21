IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 179,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $102.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.