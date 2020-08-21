IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 10,959 iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.30. 13,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $77.25.

