IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JSMD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

