IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.85. The company has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.