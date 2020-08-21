IFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 202,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 320.9% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.07. 351,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

