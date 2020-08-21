IFG Advisory LLC Sells 110 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $22,597,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.49. 76,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.95. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $236.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

