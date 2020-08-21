IFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 93,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. 6,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $98.49.

