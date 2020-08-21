IFG Advisory LLC Sells 5,193 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 428,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,737,951. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.