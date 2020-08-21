IFG Advisory LLC Sells 856 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $164.12. 160,532 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.22. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.