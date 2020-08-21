IFG Advisory LLC Sells 863 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,139,000 after acquiring an additional 385,915 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,960,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $21,615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,881. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $198.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

