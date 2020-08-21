IFG Advisory LLC Sells 868 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 25.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. 52,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,725. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

