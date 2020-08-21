IFG Advisory LLC Takes $974,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,549,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 432,038 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,020,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 70,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 949,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 670,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 53,449 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.74. 25,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.37.

