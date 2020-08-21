IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 2,519,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,518,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.