Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.29 Million

Analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report $53.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $68.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $228.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.52 million to $230.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $236.81 million, with estimates ranging from $223.85 million to $255.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 1.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

