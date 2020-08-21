InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Trimedyne (NASDAQ:TMED) Critical Survey

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMode and Trimedyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 6.47 $61.15 million $1.60 19.79 Trimedyne $5.57 million 0.09 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Trimedyne.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 31.76% 27.15% 22.95% Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InMode and Trimedyne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode currently has a consensus price target of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.19%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMode beats Trimedyne on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Trimedyne Company Profile

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

