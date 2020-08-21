Insider Selling: Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) Director Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) Director Michael Bruno John Franz England sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$26,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,664,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,308.25.

The stock has a market cap of $33.56 million and a PE ratio of -15.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Btu Metals Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Get Btu Metals alerts:

About Btu Metals

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Btu Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btu Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.