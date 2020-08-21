Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,700 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NSP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. 235,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $107.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,746. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 449.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after buying an additional 2,076,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 242.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 693,040 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 80.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 391,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Insperity by 141.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,192,000 after purchasing an additional 445,598 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

