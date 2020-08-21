Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Increased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 130.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.9% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in Intel by 123.1% during the second quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 290,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 158,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.17. 54,886,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,603,672. The stock has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

