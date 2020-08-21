Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,632,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,635,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.