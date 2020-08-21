Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 4.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,886,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,603,672. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

