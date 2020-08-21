Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 436,600.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $53,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,148. The stock has a market cap of $649.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.29. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

