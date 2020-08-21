Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.01. 3,142,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,396,576. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

