Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 1.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.88% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $24,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of GSY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55.

