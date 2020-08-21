Investors Buy High Volume of Owens-Illinois Put Options (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,529% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mork Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 162.6% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 26.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

