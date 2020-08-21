Investors Buy High Volume of PPG Industries Put Options (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,797 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,703% compared to the typical daily volume of 377 put options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after purchasing an additional 947,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,449,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,329,000 after buying an additional 816,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.16. The stock had a trading volume of 26,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

