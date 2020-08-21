Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,779 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,253% compared to the average volume of 458 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,444. The company has a market cap of $413.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.89. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. Analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.