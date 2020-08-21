Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,091 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,884% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

KBR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $23.99. 1,165,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,295. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KBR. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

