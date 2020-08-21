Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,091 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,884% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.
KBR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $23.99. 1,165,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,295. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on KBR. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
