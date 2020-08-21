Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 40,190 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 18,421% compared to the typical volume of 217 call options.

In other news, Director Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $520,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $79,283.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,090 shares in the company, valued at $516,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,107 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,501 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,053,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after buying an additional 1,937,308 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,531,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,855,000 after buying an additional 1,085,644 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,520,000 after buying an additional 933,884 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.43. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $52.32.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.