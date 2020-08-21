IQ.cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $324,532.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $448,089.95 and approximately $324,532.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.01744657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00191760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00149770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,664,585 coins and its circulating supply is 11,811,704 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

