iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,714 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,021,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $60.77. 4,570,921 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40.

