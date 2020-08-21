iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,337 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,410,000 after purchasing an additional 524,334 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $21,406,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,372,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,449,000 after purchasing an additional 33,676 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.10. 5,664,169 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41.

