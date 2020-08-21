iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 594,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 598,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863,743 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

