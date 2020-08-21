iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

IAU stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 3,159,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,810,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

