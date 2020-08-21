iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) is Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 84,317.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,279,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 79.03% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $168,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $3,552,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $197.76. 5,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,472. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $197.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.62.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

