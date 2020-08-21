iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,891,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $191.29. 887,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,599. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

